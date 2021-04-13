Loy, Janice

Jan was born in Beaver Dam on May 6, 1937, the daughter of Melbert and Lillian (Haas) Franke. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1955 and enjoyed her time as a cheerleader there. Jan lived in Madison, where she met and married her husband, Richard Loy, before moving to Greendale and then back to Beaver Dam. For over 10 years, Jan worked at Park Plaza Pizza, where she was fondly known as "Gramma." She was an avid sports fan, watching games or listening to them on the radio and always cheering on the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. In her free time, Jan could often be found wandering the aisles doing her favorite thing: shopping. A loving mom who always put her children first, she wanted the best for them and gave more than any mom could. Many people in the community looked up to her and spoke with her as if she were their own mother or grandmother. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten as the kind lady who cared for all.