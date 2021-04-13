Loy, Janice

BEAVER DAM - On Feb. 12, 2021, Janice K. "Jan" Loy, age 83, of Beaver Dam, passed away and started her journey in heaven.
Jan was born in Beaver Dam on May 6, 1937, the daughter of Melbert and Lillian (Haas) Franke. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1955 and enjoyed her time as a cheerleader there. Jan lived in Madison, where she met and married her husband, Richard Loy, before moving to Greendale and then back to Beaver Dam. For over 10 years, Jan worked at Park Plaza Pizza, where she was fondly known as "Gramma." She was an avid sports fan, watching games or listening to them on the radio and always cheering on the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. In her free time, Jan could often be found wandering the aisles doing her favorite thing: shopping. A loving mom who always put her children first, she wanted the best for them and gave more than any mom could. Many people in the community looked up to her and spoke with her as if she were their own mother or grandmother. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten as the kind lady who cared for all.
Janice is survived by her son, Dan (Deb) Loy; grandson, Jason Miller; brother, Jerry (Lani) Franke; sister, Christine Franke; sisters-in-law, Nancy Franke and Jean Swanson; close friend, Vicki Schraufnagel; and is further survived by many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan Miller; siblings, Charleen Ganske, Alan Franke, and Duane "Hans" Franke; former husband, Richard Loy; and other relatives.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
