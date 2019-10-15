HORICON - Loyall ‘Lou’ Evans, age 77, of Horicon passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his home in Horicon.
Lou was born the son of Louis and Maxine (McGraw) Evans on Jan. 1, 1942, in Illinois. He met Virginia ‘Corky’ Rodriguez and was then united in marriage to her in California. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and was also a member of the Horicon American Legion Post #157. Lou was a hard worker and spent his life working as a millwright. In his spare time, he enjoyed motorcycles and also loved camping with his family.
He is survived by his sons, Craig Evans and Eric Evans of Horicon. His granddaughters, Miranda Evans and Jade Evans of Horicon. His siblings, Louis Evans of Fla., Faye (Ray) Frankforth of LaValle, Kathy Stanger of Ladysmith, LeNeta Evans, Ky., and Darrel ‘Dusty’ Evans of Fla. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia ‘Corky’; his siblings, Debbie, Virginia, Phillip, Michael, Nancy, Patsy; and two siblings in infancy.
A memorial service for Lou will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. noon at the Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Horicon with the Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Horicon. Military honors will follow the memorial service provided by the Horicon American Legion Post #157.
Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
