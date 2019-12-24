Lu Schwieger, 85, Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON - Lu Schwieger, age 85, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Dec. 19, 2019, at the Ohana House in Poyonette, Wis. with her family by her side.

Per her wishes, there will be no Memorial service.

Lu Schwieger was born Oct. 5, 1934, in Lake Mills, Wis. to Viola Meyer. She came home to Wisconsin Dells and lived with her adoptive parents, Thomas and Edna (Meyer) Crist.

Surely her Heavenly greeting was, “I know she’s here. I can hear her singing.” Lu was a happy, humble soul with a kind and generous heart. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys. To say she might read a book a day, would not be an exaggeration. Lu’s quick wit was ever present, even when her mind was failing her. It was easy to find her, because she was always singing. Lu will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lu was survived by her children, Mary Harrington and Barbara (Leland) Thomas, both of Wisconsin Dells, Susan (John) Crass of Oxford and Jeffrey Schwieger (Debra Bloor) of Reedsburg; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; She is preceded in death by her mother, Viola; adoptive parents, Tom and Edna; brother, Tom (Nona) Crist; sister, Barbara (Tony) Marini; and former husband, Carl Schwieger.