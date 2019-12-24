Lu Schwieger, 85, Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON - Lu Schwieger, age 85, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Dec. 19, 2019, at the Ohana House in Poyonette, Wis. with her family by her side.
Per her wishes, there will be no Memorial service.
Lu Schwieger was born Oct. 5, 1934, in Lake Mills, Wis. to Viola Meyer. She came home to Wisconsin Dells and lived with her adoptive parents, Thomas and Edna (Meyer) Crist.
You have free articles remaining.
Surely her Heavenly greeting was, “I know she’s here. I can hear her singing.” Lu was a happy, humble soul with a kind and generous heart. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys. To say she might read a book a day, would not be an exaggeration. Lu’s quick wit was ever present, even when her mind was failing her. It was easy to find her, because she was always singing. Lu will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lu was survived by her children, Mary Harrington and Barbara (Leland) Thomas, both of Wisconsin Dells, Susan (John) Crass of Oxford and Jeffrey Schwieger (Debra Bloor) of Reedsburg; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; She is preceded in death by her mother, Viola; adoptive parents, Tom and Edna; brother, Tom (Nona) Crist; sister, Barbara (Tony) Marini; and former husband, Carl Schwieger.
Special thanks to the Ohana House staff and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness shown to Mom.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)