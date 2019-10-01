Luann M. Hoff, 64, of Reedsburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Luann was born Jan. 2, 1955 in Reedsburg, to the late Chester and Joyce (Emery) Higgins.
On Nov. 4, 1978, she married Lawrence “Larry” Hoff. He preceded her in death April 26, 2008.
She was employed by the Reedsburg Area Medical Center in housekeeping and Dietary.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her stepchildren, Kevin (Julie) Hoff, Lonnie Hoff, Ole Hoff; six grandchildren; her sister, Bette (David) Cockroft, and her brother Bert Higgins. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Larry, she was preceded in death by her sister Marsha, brothers Allyn and David, and stepson John Heeren.
Funeral services for Luann will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Chaplain Mike Amberg will officiate. Visitation will also be at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow services at Greenwood Cemetery.
FARBER FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)