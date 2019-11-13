PORTAGE - LuAnn M. Mitchell, age 83, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
A complete obituary will follow.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)