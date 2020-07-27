Luce, Robert L.

BARABOO - Robert L. “Seeds” Luce passed on July 26, 2020 at home at the age of 90, surrounded by family.
Robert “Bob” was a 1949 graduate of Baraboo High School and a star member of the 1948-1949 Conference Championship Baraboo High School football team. After graduating, Bob proudly served his country, enlisting in the Air Force in June 1949. Following his service in the Korean War, Bob was honorably discharged on Dec. 19, 1952.
Bob married Dorothy (nee Schroeder) on April 21, 1957, with whom he had two sons, Dan and Rich. He and Dorothy were married 16 years before she sadly passed on Nov. 19, 1972.
Bob was blessed to find love and happiness again when he married Karen (nee Senger) on July 1, 1974. Bob and Karen had a son, Matt, and together raised three sons, sharing 46 years together.
Always active, Bob worked for the United States Post Office for 30 years until his retirement in 1985 and then continued working for Senger Lumber until the family sold the business in 2018. He took great pride in working around his home, helping his sons with projects, and lending his neighbors a hand.
Always excellent company, Bob enjoyed having a good cocktail or a beer with his many friends and family in Wisconsin and Florida and could always be counted on to tell a good story. He was a lifelong avid sports fan.
Surviving are his devoted and loving wife, Karen; sons Dan (Tuesdee), Rich and Matt (Leah); brothers Bill (Marietta) and Joe (Nanci); as well as six grandchildren and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Bob was preceded in death in by five sisters and three brothers.
The Luce Family would like to extend its sincere thanks to the dedicated doctors, nurses, assistants and hospice caregivers from SSM Health Care who cared for Bob in his final weeks, ensured his comfort and shared a laugh with him.
Private interment will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo, Wis. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For those planning an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to your favorite charity in Bob's name.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)