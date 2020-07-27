Luce, Robert L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Robert L. “Seeds” Luce passed on July 26, 2020 at home at the age of 90, surrounded by family.

Robert “Bob” was a 1949 graduate of Baraboo High School and a star member of the 1948-1949 Conference Championship Baraboo High School football team. After graduating, Bob proudly served his country, enlisting in the Air Force in June 1949. Following his service in the Korean War, Bob was honorably discharged on Dec. 19, 1952.

Bob married Dorothy (nee Schroeder) on April 21, 1957, with whom he had two sons, Dan and Rich. He and Dorothy were married 16 years before she sadly passed on Nov. 19, 1972.

Bob was blessed to find love and happiness again when he married Karen (nee Senger) on July 1, 1974. Bob and Karen had a son, Matt, and together raised three sons, sharing 46 years together.

Always active, Bob worked for the United States Post Office for 30 years until his retirement in 1985 and then continued working for Senger Lumber until the family sold the business in 2018. He took great pride in working around his home, helping his sons with projects, and lending his neighbors a hand.