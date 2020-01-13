Lucille I. Towne, age 97, of Ripon

Lucille was born May 7, 1922, in Manchester, the daughter of Otto and Emma Dumke Sieg. On Jan. 1, 1942, she married Jasper Towne in Waupun where they resided their entire married lives. Lucille enjoyed spending her time on the farm as Jasper’s right hand lady. She worked hard and was proud of her independence after Jasper passed. Prior to Jasper’s passing, Lucille and Jasper were always together. They spent many weekends at auctions throughout the state. She had many wonderful collections that she adored including tea cups, cats, and horse figurines. She adored her family and never missed a family event. Lucille had a love for all animals, but especially her kitties (as she called them).