Lucille I. Towne, age 97, of Ripon

Lucille I. Towne, age 97, passed away Jan. 9, 2020, at Copperleaf Village in Ripon.
Lucille was born May 7, 1922, in Manchester, the daughter of Otto and Emma Dumke Sieg. On Jan. 1, 1942, she married Jasper Towne in Waupun where they resided their entire married lives. Lucille enjoyed spending her time on the farm as Jasper’s right hand lady. She worked hard and was proud of her independence after Jasper passed. Prior to Jasper’s passing, Lucille and Jasper were always together. They spent many weekends at auctions throughout the state. She had many wonderful collections that she adored including tea cups, cats, and horse figurines. She adored her family and never missed a family event. Lucille had a love for all animals, but especially her kitties (as she called them).
Lucille is survived by two sons, Gary (Cindy) Towne of Fair Oaks, Calif. and Dennis (Linda) Towne of Ripon; seven grandchildren, Lisa Micksch, Kristine Towne, Tammy Hogan, Nicole Molnar, Heather Hielsberg, Tanya (Todd) O’Connor, and Eric (Heather) Towne; many great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Gordon (Nancy) Towne; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper in 2001; and a daughter, Delorse Hielsburg in 1988; three sisters; and a brother.
Funeral services for Lucille I. Towne will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with Rev. Kevin Mundell officiating. Burial will follow at Cattaraugus Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to send condolences.
