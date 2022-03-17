July 29, 1939—March 7, 2022

HUSTLER—Lucille “LuAnn” Skaro, age 82, of Hustler, WI, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, WI. She was born on July 29, 1939 to Lloyd and Margaret (Bergeson) Edwards in McFarland, WI.

LuAnn attended beautician school and spent over 55 years in the hair industry at multiple hair salons. Her final place was when she owned and operated the Hooter Hair Shop in Hustler. She loved all of the relationships and close friendships she developed from her many years working in Hustler at the hair shop, it was something she cherished. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Kim (Joe) Garber, Kevin (Susanne) Kufahl, Bruce (Donna) Skaro; daughter-in-law, Colleen (Frank) Rick; son-in-law, Butch Hauge; along with many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Margaret; husband, Lloyd Skaro; son, Larry Skaro; and daughter, Marsha Hauge.

A Celebration of LuAnn’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 1:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Hustler Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home, with a luncheon to follow after the service at the KC Hall in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.