Lucille “Lucy” L. Schultz, age 90 of Oxford passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. Lucy was born at home in the town of Lewiston, Columbia County to Lowell and Laura (Bauman) Simonson on May 9, 1929. She married Arthur Schultz in March of 1948 and from that union came three children; Arthur died in February of 1982.

Lucy and her special friend, Herbert Reichert lived in the Portage area until permanently moving to Oxford in 1999. She was employed at Rayovac in Portage for many years and in retirement for several years they owned and operated Family Bar in Baraboo. Lucy always took care of others first and enjoyed gardening, cooking and evening fishing when her health allowed. Her thoughtfulness and infectious smile will be greatly missed.

Lucy leaves behind her special friend, Herbert Reichert of Oxford and three children: Patricia Waits of Molina, Oregon, Kerry of Oxford and Steve (Betty) of Pardeeville as well as five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Harlan (Gretta) Simonson and other extended family members.

Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Rodney, Elaine, Darlene, Maxine and Bonnie.