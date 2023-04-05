BARABOO—Lucille “Lucy” Riopell, age 102, of Baraboo passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Oak Park Place with family by her side. Services will be held in June 2023 and a full obituary will appear closer to the service date. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
