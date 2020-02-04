Lucille M. Lischka, 89, Columbus

COLUMBUS - Lucille M. Lischka, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph. Survivors include her three children, Rick (Lois) Lischka of Columbus, Kristi (Ray) Burke of Lackawanna, N.Y., Lynn (Clay) Beal of Otsego; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Gerry) Griese of Columbus. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Savanna Oaks with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Terry McKillip will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com