Lucille Louise Ninneman, age 95, of Waupun, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Center in Waupun.
Lucille was born on May 10, 1924, in the township of Springvale, Wis., a daughter of Leo and Clara (Kamp) Nimmer. She attended Webster Country School in Dodge County until 8th grade. On Sept. 22, 1945, Lucille was united in marriage to Robert Ninneman at Burnett Lutheran Church. She did homework for Princeton Handcrafters, and retired from Ideal Shoe Factory/Winneburg Shoe Factory on May 9, 1986. Lucille also worked at various restaurants and part time for Kohl’s Department Store for 9 years until retiring on Feb. 10, 2007. She volunteered at the Waupun Senior Center and Meadow View Primary School. Lucille enjoyed playing cards, bus trips, bingo at the senior center on Fridays and before her husband passed, square dancing. She was a member of Pella Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid.
Lucille is survived by two daughters: Sandra (Thomas) McAvoy of Oak Creek and Barbara (Donald) Stellmacher of North Fond du Lac; four grandchildren: Becky (Dave) Riel-Owens of Waupun, Talana (Paul) Grunert of Oak Creek, Sara (Terry) Grunert of Ripon, and Nicholas (Samantha) Stellmacher of Green Bay; four great-grandchildren: Sean Grunert, Joel Grunert, Christian Grunert and Miya Grunert; two God children: Dan Gibbons of Princeton and Jeannie (Pastor Tom) Fricke of Brillion; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert at the early age of 45 on April 25, 1969; her parents; a brother, Orville Nimmer; a grandson, Chad Stellmacher and a son-in-law, Robert Riel.
Visitation for Lucille will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Pella Lutheran Church, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.
A funeral service for Lucille will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at church with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds can been directed to Pella Lutheran Church or St. Agnes Hospital Foundation for Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
