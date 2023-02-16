March 15, 1961—Feb. 11, 2023

MAYVILLE—Lucinda “Cindy” Ann Kannenberg (nee Dais) passed away quietly and unexpectedly on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the age of 61, at her home in Mayville, WI.

Funeral services for Cindy will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, County Rd. S, Hartford, with Pastor Jeffery Drake presiding. Visitation will be at church on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m.

Cindy was born to Arnold and Janette (nee Baerwald) Dais on March 15, 1961, and became God’s child through baptism at Zum Kripplein Christi Lutheran Church, Iron Ridge, WI, on April 16 of that year. Cindy would confirm her faith in her Savior on May 4, 1975, at ZKC, where she occasionally played organ and remained a faithful life-long member.

Cindy graduated from the Lutheran elementary school at ZKC and attended high school at Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac.

On August 30, 1980, Cindy married Russell Kannenberg at ZKC. Russ and Cindy were blessed with two sons, Jason and Justin. Over the next 42 years, she worked a variety of jobs outside the home including positions in day care, retail stores, restaurants, and as Office Manager at the family business, Ark Plastics. All this was in addition to taking care of their home and family and working on the family farm, Waterfall Acres, in the Town of Herman.

Cindy enjoyed many hobbies. She strived to maintain a warm and inviting home; beautifully decorating their home for every holiday and season. Cindy loved being outside and continually worked on the upkeep of her flowers and garden with an undeniable green thumb. Her beautiful gardens were enjoyed and admired by all. Her gifts of wreaths, picture frames and jewelry showed how creative she was.

When younger, Cindy loved helping her mom, Janette, paint at Paradais Ceramics, Janette’s ceramic shop. She was looking forward to decorating and landscaping at their planned home to be built in northern Wisconsin.

Cindy’s favorite activities always included her family. She enjoyed family trips to Door County, Wisconsin Dells, Devil’s Lake State Park, and Seven Mile Pinecrest near Eagle River. She enjoyed hiking, biking, bowling and game nights with the family.

Cindy loved her dogs, wild birds, chickens and barn cats, but her greatest joys were her family- Russ, Jason, Justin and his wife, Alex, and her two grandsons- JJ (2) and Russell (1). Cindy will be remembered for her willingness to share her time, talents and help with anyone who asked; her love for the people in her life; and her unending stubbornness.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Russ; children: Jason and Justin (Alex); and grandchildren: Justin James “J.J.” and Russell “Rooster”; her brothers: John (Debbie) Dais and Jim Dais; and sister, Marilyn(Joel) Albrecht. She is further survived by in-laws: Rick (Lonna) Kannenberg, Ron (Doreen) Kannenberg and Kathy (Brad) Burnett; as well as aunts, uncles, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Arnold and Janette Dais; parents-in-law, Wilmer and Janet Kannenberg; and niece, Amanda.

Memorials in Cindy’s honor can be given to Trinity Lutheran Church and/or Trinity Community Center, Winnebago Lutheran Academy or a charity of your choice.

Special thanks to Pastor Jeffrey Drake and Trinity, the Ladies Aid Group for their hospitality with the meal, and Koepsell Funeral Home for their service and friendship.

Cindy’s confirmation verse seems a fitting message for us who will miss her so much-

“. . . For he hath said, “never will I leave thee nor forsake thee”.” (Hebrews 13:5, KJV)

