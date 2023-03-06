June 22, 1950—Feb. 21, 2023

BARABOO—Lucinda Grace Robinson Hilke, 72, of Baraboo, WI., received her angel wings February 21, 2023. Cindy was born June 22, 1950 to Albert and Edna Robinson. She graduated from Cotter High School (1968) and Winona State University (1972).

Cindy married her childhood sweetheart Paul Hilke, July 3, 1971. They relocated to Baraboo, WI. to start their teaching careers. For 52 years Cindy was a home-maker raising their 6 children. She also enjoyed substitute teaching in the Baraboo school district.

Her life was dedicated to her family and Cindy cherished all her children and grandchildren. She was a gentle soul with a compassionate heart.

Her commitment to make everything bright, beautiful, and cheery was apparent in all of her works of art. She was extremely creative and artistic, designing and painting numerous theme rooms in all her family’s homes with her favorite being the “Strawberry Short Cake” playhouse. The Hilke home was decorated for every holiday and season. She was the master mind behind the woodwork projects constructed by her partner, Paul, and brought to life with her art brushes. Cindy was a seamstress extraordinaire with the talent to design clothing, costumes, and home decor for all of her family.

Cindy is survived by her husband Paul; children: Jon Hilke, Baraboo, WI., Tom (Megan) Hilke, Wausau, WI., Nikki Hilke, Baraboo, WI., Mark Hilke (Fawn) Baraboo, WI., Liz (Eric) Ritter, La Crescent, MN., Ann Hilke, (Chais), Baraboo, WI.; grandchildren: Annelise, Alivia, Nicolette, Sam, Gwendolyn, Mark Jr. and Annebelle; sisters: Susan Sagan, Catherine Sieracki and Jo (Tom) Lee; brother Carlton Robinson. Preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Edna Robinson Kaehler; brothers: Paul and David Robinson and Fred Kaehler; sister, Susie Kaehler.

A celebration of life will be held March 9, 2023, at 11:00 am, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 300 2nd St., Baraboo, WI.

Now we lay her down to sleep.