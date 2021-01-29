Luck, Glenn E.

BEAVER DAM—Glenn E. Luck, 90, of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Hospital in Beaver Dam.
Private Family services are being planned and a complete obituary for Glenn will be published at a later date.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)