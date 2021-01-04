Luck, Lisa A.

BEAVER DAM—Lisa A. Luck, 58, a resident of Randolph Health Services and formerly of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Lisa was born the daughter of Glenn and Margaret A. (Umland) Luck on February 26, 1962 in Beaver Dam. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Lisa was employed with Bank One in both Beaver Dam and Madison in personal banking as an accounts specialist. She was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. When living in Madison, she enjoyed exercising at the Princeton Club. Lisa enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers.

Lisa is survived by her parents: Glenn and Margaret Luck of Beaver Dam; siblings: Dean Luck of Beaver Dam, Sandra Klopotek of Beaver Dam, Jeffrey (Dawn) Luck of Beaver Dam, and Denise (Bradley) Seegert of Germantown; nine nieces and nephews: Nate (fiancée Emily) and Taylor Luck, Tarha (Eric) Feucht, Tamara Klopotek, Matthew, Hunter, and Paige Seegert, and Linzi and Mackenzie Luck; three great nephews: Wyatt VanPatter, Bennet Brenholt, and Carson Luck; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her aunts and uncles.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton.