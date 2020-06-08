Luckas, Albert F.

Albert Francis Luckas was born on Aug. 13, 1939, in Kenosha, Wis., to Albert J. and Frances D. (Walauskis) Luckas. He attended Kenosha schools and graduated from Marquette University. Al's teaching career started in North Dakota on an Indian reservation, then he taught at North Division High School in Milwaukee, where he met Mary Lynne Coon. They were united in marriage at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milwaukee on Aug. 18, 1973. Al later taught at Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield, where he became principal. From there, he taught at Beaver Dam High School, teaching physics until his retirement. Al was dedicated to helping students and was also dedicated to helping the Beaver Dam community. He volunteered his time at Hillside Manor and with St. Vincent DePaul Society, as well as many other organizations. Al enjoyed going for walks, bicycling, golfing and most importantly, caring for others. His patience and kindness will be missed by so many.