Luckas, Albert F.

BEAVER DAM - Albert F. Luckas, age 80, formerly of Beaver Dam, died on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.
There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial and inurnment at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Albert Francis Luckas was born on Aug. 13, 1939, in Kenosha, Wis., to Albert J. and Frances D. (Walauskis) Luckas. He attended Kenosha schools and graduated from Marquette University. Al's teaching career started in North Dakota on an Indian reservation, then he taught at North Division High School in Milwaukee, where he met Mary Lynne Coon. They were united in marriage at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milwaukee on Aug. 18, 1973. Al later taught at Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield, where he became principal. From there, he taught at Beaver Dam High School, teaching physics until his retirement. Al was dedicated to helping students and was also dedicated to helping the Beaver Dam community. He volunteered his time at Hillside Manor and with St. Vincent DePaul Society, as well as many other organizations. Al enjoyed going for walks, bicycling, golfing and most importantly, caring for others. His patience and kindness will be missed by so many.
Al is survived by his wife, Mary of Verona; children, Bert (Melissa) Luckas of Verona, Emily (Mark) Mujwid of Chetek, E. Stephen (fiancée, Amylou) Luckas of Milwaukee, and Ruth (Kevin) McCluskey of Brownsburg, Ind.; grandchildren, Albie and Gilbert Luckas, Austin, Anastasia, Armada and Mujwid, Mary Lynne, Patrick, Timmy, Peter, and Mikey McCluskey; nieces and nephews, Donna Reindl, Bob Barber, Bruce Barber, Jeff Barber, Kevin Barber, David Shotola, Mike Shotola, and Lynne Shotola; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Barber; and brother, Robert Luckas.
Memorials may be made in Albert F. Luckas's name to St. Vincent DePaul Society – St. Katharine Drexel Conference, 408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
