Luckas, Albert F.

Albert F. Luckas, age 80, formerly of Beaver Dam, died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.