Feb. 25, 1935—Nov. 8, 2022

PORTAGE—Lucy M. Klahn, age 87, of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Lucy was born in Columbus, WI on February 25, 1935, the daughter of Henry and Ellen (Sullivan) Weber. She was married to John Klahn, who preceded her in death in 1975.

Lucy had taught at the Leeds School and Portage School districts. She also worked for the Portage Police Department, Jon’s Jewelers and Don Lee Realty. Lucy was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She loved antiques, traveling, and especially spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Mary (Rick) Taylor, Christopher (Donna) Klahn, Anne (Mark) Klahn-Dabroski and Rachel (Tim) Klahn Cleary; her grandchildren: Claire (Zac) Palmer, Emily (Aaron) Kittell, Molly (Darin) Zahrte, Hannah (Shane) Reitzner, Ian (Kassie) Taylor, Ellen (Matthew) Grove, Rebecca (Jordan) Klahn, Victoria Klahn, Katherine Dabroski, John Dabroski, Andrew Dabroski and Maggie Cleary; her great-grandchildren: Mary Kate and William Palmer, Olivia Kittell, Caden and Adeline Zahrte, Ava Reitzner, Cillian Taylor and Juniper Grove; her sister, Fay Ann O’Brien; other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, her son, Stephen Klahn, two brothers, Everett Weber and Wayve Weber, and her sister, Lois Maduzia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 309 W. Cook St., Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, and from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.