Ludwig, Gary

DALTON/PARDEEVILLE - Gary Ludwig, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Dalton, Wis. He was born Jan. 22, 1966 in Portage, Wis., the son of Albert and Margaret “Peggy” (Hewitt) Ludwig.

He lived in Pardeeville and the surrounding area all of his life. He graduated from Pardeeville High School along with his twin sister, Deanne, in 1984. He was married at one time to Jackie Paskey; they had three children together. He worked for many years at Sta-Care Countertops in Portage. He always worked hard and loved his family and friends. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, & playing darts.

Gary is survived by his beloved children, Nicole (Eric) Tindell, Joshua Scott Ludwig, Ashley (Tyler) Amherdt, and Liberty Rosemarie Ludwig; grandchildren Arianna and Grayson Tindell. Gary was a loving, active father figure to Andy (Amanda) Wells and Jayden James Hefty. Gary is also survived by his mother, Peggy Gray and father Albert (Thyra) Ludwig; his twin sister Deanne Marie (John) Sasak, and his brother, Todd James Ludwig. He is further survived by niece, April (Jeremy) Yonkie, nephews, Russell Ludwig and Aaron Ludwig; cousins, friends, co-workers, step brothers, Roger, Adam, and Roy Erdmann and step-sister Veronica Erdmann.