Ludwig, Gary

DALTON / PARDEEVILLE - Gary Ludwig, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Dalton, WI. He was born January 22, 1966 in Portage, WI, the son of Albert and Margaret "Peggy" (Hewitt) Ludwig.
He lived in Pardeeville and the surrounding area all of his life. He graduated from Pardeeville High School along with his twin sister, Deanne, in 1984. He was married at one time to Jackie Paskey, they had 3 children together. He worked for many years at Sta-Care Countertops in Portage. He always worked hard and loved his family and friends. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, & playing darts.
Gary is survived by his beloved children, Nicole (Eric) Tindell, Joshua Scott Ludwig, Ashley (Tyler) Amherdt, and Liberty Rosemarie Ludwig; grandchildren Arianna and Grayson Tindell. Gary was a loving, active father figure to Andy (Amanda) Wells and Jayden James Hefty. Gary is also survived by his mother, Peggy Gray and father Albert (Thyra) Ludwig; his twin sister Deanne Marie (John) Sasak, and his brother, Todd James Ludwig. He is further survived by niece, April (Jeremy) Yonkie, nephews, Russell Ludwig and Aaron Ludwig; cousins, friends, co-workers, step brothers, Roger, Adam, and Roy Erdmann and step-sister Veronica Erdmann.
Gary was preceded in death by his infant son Jacob Gary Ludwig (Joshua's twin); paternal & maternal grandparents; step brother Carl Erdmann and many extended family and friends.
Due to the Covid-19 situation, a celebration of life & memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank The Green Lake County and Columbia County Sheriff's offices and staff for their kindness at this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
