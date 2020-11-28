Lueptow, Joshua A.

MANITOWOC - Joshua A. Lueptow, age 29, of Manitowoc, was recovered on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, after an exhaustive search for his remains, following a hunting tragedy that took place on Oct. 29, 2020, in the Collins Marsh.

Joshua was born on Jan. 1, 1991, in Beaver Dam, a twin son of Randy and Barbara (Csiacsek) Lueptow. He grew up in Manitowoc and was a 2009 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Joshua attended Lakeshore Technical College and received his degree in Welding Technology. He was currently employed at Plenco in Sheboygan as a maintenance welder.

Josh was a skilled hunter and avid outdoorsman, dog lover, beer drinker, and DIYer (good at starting DIY, but not always finishing). His stubbornness was only outdone by his passion and drive for the activities and people he loved. Josh didn't know a stranger, because he made friends everywhere he went. He worked hard advancing his welding career, saving up to buy his first house this past summer with his fiancée, Nakita. While he didn't yet have his own children, he spent many hours training his fur babies, Maddie and Libby, and helping to raise Nakita's son, Zander.