Lueptow, Scott Stephen

PARDEEVILLE—Scott Stephen Lueptow, 53 of Pardeeville, passed away unexpectedly May 19, 2021. He had a long battle with many medical issues. He was born August 7, 1967 in Portage, the son of Steve and Sally Lueptow.

Scott graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1985 and was united in marriage to Melissa Drunasky July 30, 2004 in Portage. He retired from the University of Wisconsin campus. Scott volunteered his time at the Columbia County Humane Society where he went on many animal transports and was known as the trusty sidekick.

Scott loved all animals, especially his beloved dogs. Scott enjoyed many hobbies such as working on his Mercury Cougar, listening to music, and being an avid book reader. Scott was known for having a great sense of humor and having an outgoing personality.