Lueptow, Scott Stephen

PARDEEVILLE—Scott Stephen Lueptow, 53 of Pardeeville, passed away unexpectedly May 19, 2021. He had a long battle with many medical issues. He was born August 7, 1967 in Portage, the son of Steve and Sally Lueptow.
Scott graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1985 and was united in marriage to Melissa Drunasky July 30, 2004 in Portage. He retired from the University of Wisconsin campus. Scott volunteered his time at the Columbia County Humane Society where he went on many animal transports and was known as the trusty sidekick.
Scott loved all animals, especially his beloved dogs. Scott enjoyed many hobbies such as working on his Mercury Cougar, listening to music, and being an avid book reader. Scott was known for having a great sense of humor and having an outgoing personality.
Survivors include his loving wife Melissa of 17 years; mother Sally Lueptow of Pardeeville; father and mother-in-law John and Rose Drunasky of Sun Prairie; sister Sheri (Mike) Elle of Pardeeville; sisters-in-law Angela Drunasky of Sun Prairie and Jaqueline Drunasky of Belleville; nephews Cody of Blue Mounds, Lee of Columbus, Joshua of Madison, Michael of Pardeeville, Maxwell of Pardeeville, and niece Faith of Belleville. Also to include many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father Steve; sisters-in-law Monalisa Langer, Tina Crider, and niece Cheyenne Rose Langer.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 30 at 3 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. Luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held from 1 PM until the time of service. We would like to thank Dr. Jill Pogorelic for taking such Special care of Scott. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Columbia County Humane Society. https:/cchswi.org . Scott will sorely be missed but never forgotten. May you rest in peace. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)