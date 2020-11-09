PORTAGE—Stephen Sidney Lueptow “Lips”, 75 of Pardeeville, passed away Nov., 5, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He had a long battle with Parkinson’s and MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome). He was born Jan., 21, 1945 in Portage, the son of Harry and Carol Lueptow.

Stephen graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1964 and was united in marriage to Sally J. Nehls June 5, 1965 in Portage. He retired from Madison Kipp Corp as a set up operator after 40 years. Stephen served 30 years as a volunteer firefighter for the Pardeeville Fire Department.

He loved all sports, especially the Badgers, Packers, Nascar and the Pardeeville Bulldogs. He loved to watch the birds at his feeders and enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years. He was often the life of the party with just a few funny comments. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family and friends. Steve brought a smile to everyone’s face he met. He was a man of few words but had a great sense of humor. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather who ALWAYS put his family first. He was a perfect example of what a true GOOD man is.