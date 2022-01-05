Luer, Mark

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mark Luer, 63, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, after a brave battle with cancer.
Mark is survived by his wife, Elaine; his children, Jessica and Jonathon; siblings, Pam and Todd; his mother, June; aunt, Ann; niece and nephew, Grant and Emily; and a host of other friends and neighbors.
Mark was many things: a dog lover, fisherman, hunter, master patternmaker, woodworker and more. If he were here, he'd talk your ear off about all these things--and more. But he was also very frugal.
There will be a celebration of Mark's life next summer, when (hopefully) COVID won't be a concern.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research. We need less cancer. And more Mark Luers.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
