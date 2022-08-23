Lugene "Lu" Dykstra

Sept. 22, 1950—Aug. 20, 2022

RANDOLPH -Lugene Michael Dykstra, age 71, of Randolph, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison with family at his side.

Lu was born on September 22, 1950, in Beaver Dam, son of George and Anne (Vander Galien) Dykstra. He was a graduate of Waupun Christian School, Class of 1968.

Lu was united in marriage to Sharon Stange on June 22, 1974, at St. Stephens Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. If Lu wasn’t busy farming with his dad and brother, Duane, he would be pheasant hunting, deer hunting or fishing. He enjoyed going for afternoon rides and a Friday night fish fry.

Lu was an avid Brewers fan and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Lu’s faith was strong and loved the lord, he was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church of Randolph.

Lu is survived by his wife Sharon Dykstra of 48 years; four children: Penny (Rick) Hull, Shane (Callie) Dykstra, Nathan Dykstra all of Waupun and Ashley (Christopher Schmidt) Beal of Watertown; six grandchildren: Heather, Stephanie and Eli Hull, Abigail (Eric) White, Gabriel Dykstra and Hayden Dykstra; two great-grandchildren: Owen and Alivia White; siblings: Susan (Jim) Recker, Gloria (Mark) Siciliano, Mary (Rick) Donovan and Duane (Wendi) Dykstra; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Milton (Evelyn) Stange.

A visitation for Lu will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, at Second Christian Reformed Church, 332 Tamarack Street, Randolph.

A funeral service for Lu will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Second Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Keith Buist officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.

Randolph Community Funeral Home