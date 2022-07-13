March 15, 1953—July 7, 2022

PORTAGE/PARDEEVILLE—Luke J. Spicer, age 69, of Portage/Pardeeville, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from Parkinson’s and COVID complications.

He was born March 15, 1953 in Portage, the son of Melville and Marcella (Noerz) Spicer. Luke graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1971 and attended UW Oshkosh and earned a Music Education degree.

He taught for 12 years in Wrightstown and earned his Master’s of Education from UW-Oshkosh. Luke then finished his teaching career at North Crawford Schools teaching 5th-12th grade general music and as a Band Director for an additional 24 years. After retirement, Luke moved back to Pardeeville and became a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. His love for music continued after retirement, playing his clarinet in community bands and pitband.

Survivors include three children: Peter (Jessica) Spicer of Waunakee, Martin (Erica) Spicer of Pardeeville, and Janel (Matt) Troester of West Bend; five grandchildren: Reef, Skip, Tula, Seton and Seager; brothers: Brian (Betty Orth) Spicer, Leon (Richie) Spicer, Mark (Julie) Spicer; sister Mary Kay (Eddie) Green. He was preceded in death by his parents, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Rev. Chuck Walton officiating. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, https://www.michaeljfox.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.