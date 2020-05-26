Luke, Lois Marie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE DELTON - Lois Marie Luke, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home in Lake Delton. She fought with strength and dignity, family by her side, battling congestive heart disease.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Lake Delton Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. (Due to Covid19, please be mindful and respectful of social distancing.)

Lois was born December 17, 1928 in the Town of LaValle, the daughter of Frank and Blanche (Schilling) Decot.

Lois married Chester Austin Luke on May 7, 1946, the first day of their 66 ½ years together.

Balancing raising her growing family, she honed her extraordinary cooking skills at both, Clark's and Uphoff's Restaurants. She worked many years exposing her fingers to acetone building coils at Coil's Industries in Baraboo. She re-entered food preparation at Ponderosa in Lake Delton, where she put the fear of God into naughty kids (and obnoxious adults) at the buffet.