Lund, Mary L.

POTOSI/LA CROSSE, WI – Mary L. Lund, was born in Mauston, WI, On March 9, 1950 as the only child of L.W. “Wally” and Helen (Haschke) passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, after being diagnosed with a rare uterine sarcoma in late 2019. Despite early detections, surgery and chemo trial participations, the cancer returned.

Growing up on the family farm, she quickly learned hard work, taking responsibility for actions and to make a mistake only once. After advancing a couple of grades, Mary graduated Salutatorian with the New Lisbon High School Class of 1967. She furthered her education and graduated with honors from UW-River Falls in 1971 with a double major in Business Administration and Psychology. Mary was the only female in the business program. She later graduated with high honors with a MS degree from UW-La Crosse.

After working at La Crosse Job Service for three years, Mary joined Dairyland Power Cooperative in 1977. She was promoted to Director Human Resources in 1985 and became Vice President in 2002. Mary retired in 2018 after over 40 years of service in the Human Resources area. She was a respected trailblazer in both human resources and electric utility industry. She was compassionate, accessible, courageous, quietly confident, and effective. Her goals were to give HR a more positive credibility and to mentor employees. Mary enjoyed being part of the La Crosse community.