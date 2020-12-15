Lundeen, Clarence David

David was born on May 29, 1947, to Clarence and Marion Lundeen of Somonauk, Ill. He graduated from Plano High School, Plano, Ill., in 1965. He served in the military police in the U.S. Army for two years in California and Okinawa. David married Betty Ridenour on June 14, 1969.

They have four children, David (Vicki), Matt (Ann), Erik (Brittany) and Sara Deminsky (Peter). His seven grandchildren were the love of his life: Elise, Olivia, Aidan, Finnley, Breleigh, Karli and Clayton (Elizabeth). Many happy days were spent on the farm helping grandpa with chores, gathering eggs, and learning the difference between red and green tomatoes. David and Betty enjoyed the past several years selling at farmers markets in the communities with their produce, pork and chicken. He thoroughly enjoyed starting seeds from scratch, transplanting to the garden and selling at the market. He was always willing to give advice on how to grow the best tomato and what goes into making good bacon. He made many good friends through customers during the market season.