Luther, Mary Jean

BARABOO - Mary Jean Luther, who was loved by all, departed her loving family on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital with family by her side, at the age of 61. Mary, daughter of Phillip and Ellerine (Perkins) Copus, was born Jan. 10, 1960, in Baraboo, and lived her entire life there. Mary endured many serious health issues in her lifetime. At a young age Mary was diagnosed with polio and lived her entire life with the pain and physical challenges from that, but still lived every day to the fullest.

On Oct. 23, 1982, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Luther at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She spent her life with her beloved husband, Bill, of 39 years.

In July of 2021, she was diagnosed with breast cancer; she faced chemotherapy head on with a wicked fighting spirit. She and Bill were positive and strong, and Mary often repeated, "I will fight everyday with everything I have to beat cancer." She was a fiercely independent woman and never wanted to be an imposition on anyone. Mary loved Bill, her family, Bingo, Mountain Dew, her dogs, and her fish. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her nieces, nephews and great=nieces and great-nephews. Mary was always looking for a way to hold a baby and did not ever want to give that baby up.