Luther, Mary Jean

BARABOO - Mary Jean Luther, who was loved by all, departed her loving family on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital with family by her side, at the age of 61. Mary, daughter of Phillip and Ellerine (Perkins) Copus, was born Jan. 10, 1960, in Baraboo, and lived her entire life there. Mary endured many serious health issues in her lifetime. At a young age Mary was diagnosed with polio and lived her entire life with the pain and physical challenges from that, but still lived every day to the fullest.
On Oct. 23, 1982, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Luther at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She spent her life with her beloved husband, Bill, of 39 years.
In July of 2021, she was diagnosed with breast cancer; she faced chemotherapy head on with a wicked fighting spirit. She and Bill were positive and strong, and Mary often repeated, "I will fight everyday with everything I have to beat cancer." She was a fiercely independent woman and never wanted to be an imposition on anyone. Mary loved Bill, her family, Bingo, Mountain Dew, her dogs, and her fish. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her nieces, nephews and great=nieces and great-nephews. Mary was always looking for a way to hold a baby and did not ever want to give that baby up.
She will be remembered and missed by her husband, Bill; and nephew, Roger Coups. She was a surrogate mother to her nieces and nephew, Melissa Ramczyk, Brandon (Krysta Clements) Luther, and Trisha (Joe) Schultz, after their mother died at a very young age. She is also survived by Bill's large extended family, nieces, nephews, and beloved great-nieces and great-nephews in the Luther and Copus families.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Billy, Kenny and Phyllis.
We would like to thank her medical team for the compassionate and loving care they showed Mary and Bill, and the multitude of friends who supported them throughout her journey.
A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME. An open time of eulogy will take place on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. for family and friends to share memories of Mary.
