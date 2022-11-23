June 4, 1950—Nov. 19, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Luzetta Margaret (Egan) Mickelson, 72, of Pardeeville, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 4, 1950 in Portage, the daughter of Elmer and Iva (Atkinson) Egan.

She was united in marriage to Duane Mickelson November 20, 1970 in Portage. She worked as an Accountant for many years.

Lu dedicated her life to time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Duane; son, Joshua Mickelson (Cajla Gbedey); daughters: Andrea (Chadd) Shaw, Rebecca Galloway, and Jennifer Mickelson; grandchildren: Isabella, Isaiah, Shaemus, Soren, Mackenzie, Austin, Adeline, Ava, and Violet. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.