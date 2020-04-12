× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FOX LAKE - Lylas May Semrau, age 80, of Fox Lake, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Randolph Health Services, which was her home for the last 13 years.

Lylas was born on July 29, 1939, in Watertown, Wis, the daughter of Elwood and Vivian (Radloff) Raabe. She graduated high school and later married Ewald Semrau on February 14, 1959. Together, they worked on the farm and then moved to Fox Lake. She worked at Koplins Manufacturing and then tended bar for Arlo’s bar for a few years. Then she moved across the street to work and tend bar for many years at Pork-n-Twinks bar. She loved talking to people and making them laugh and would help anyone out if she had the chance.

Lylas will be missed and mourned by her children, daughter, Jodie (John) Wiese of Rosendale and son, Tim (Nikki) Semrau of Reeseville; grandchildren, Clayton (Anne) Drewa, Jr. of West Bend, Dan (Maggie) Drewa of Waupun, Brandon and Brittany Wiese of Rosendale, and Mason, Chandler, Landon, Alivia, Daniel, and Katelynn Semrau of Beaver Dam and Randolph; one great-grandchild, Sophia Drewa of Waupun; nephew, William Raabe, Jr. of Fond Du Lac; nieces, Lois Kobs of Janesville, Mary Lou Hodgkins of Hartford, Liz Van Buren of Montgomery, Minn., Patty Cotter of Lonsdale, Minn., Sue Pavek of Fond Du Lac, Penny (Curt) Kimball of Fond Du Lac, Clayton (Arlene) Drewa, Sr. of Fox Lake; and many other relatives and friends.

Lylas was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ewald Semrau on August 12, 2014; her daughter, Karen Ann Drewa on July 25, 2009; her brother, William E. Raabe, Sr. on April 11, 2011; and her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Raabe.