May 17, 1933—August 2, 2022

REEDSBURG—Lyle H. Holtz, 89 of Reedsburg, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born May 17,1933 on a farm in Excelsior, the youngest of five children to Paul and Sara (Egerer) Holtz.

Lyle attended grade school at East Narrows Prairie one-room schoolhouse in Excelsior and graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1951. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean Conflict. Lyle was united in marriage to Jean Suszycki December 9, 1952 which was the wedding anniversary date of both of their parents.

Lyle was a truck driver for the Reedsburg Egg Company for over 26 years, owned and operated Holtz Mobil Station for 10 years and worked for Hamms Distribution Company. He was an avid Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan and a lifelong season ticket holder.

Lyle was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Reedsburg.

Survivors include wife of 69-1/2 years, Jean; daughter, Denese Holtz of Beaver Dam; son, Randy Holtz of Columbus; granddaughter, Nicole (Jeff) Amundsen of Dassel, MN; great grandchildren Gavyn, Jakob, and Brenna Amundsen all of Dassel, MN; sisters, Darleen Schubring of Lolo, MT and Helen Grover of Adams Friendship; sister-in-law Bernadine Holtz of Reedsburg, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law; brother Clarence “Pat” Holtz, sister Wilma Carpenter, brothers-in-law Larry Schubring, Clarence Glover, and Fred Carpenter.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held Monday, August 8 at 12 Noon at St. John Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Rev. Beth Voigt officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Reedsburg. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 7 from 4 to 7 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Reedsburg (formerly Hoof Funeral Home). Visitation will also be held from 11 AM until the time of services at the church Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the family for a charity of their choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral & Cremation Service in Reedsburg is serving the family.