Aug. 23, 1958—Dec. 11, 2022

MAYVILLE—Lyle J. Schraufnagel, age 64, of Mayville, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 when God gave the gift of His great mercy and eternal rest at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy with the Rev. Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church in LeRoy.

Lyle was born into this world on August 23, 1958 as the seventh child of Victor and Florence (Rosbeck) Schraufnagel. He was affectionately known as one of “Da Twins” along with his sister Lynn. He was baptized at St. Andrews Church in LeRoy, WI where he was also a member. He had fond memories of growing up on the family farm outside of LeRoy.

Lyle graduated from Mayville High School 1978. He was employed at the canning factory in Mayville for 28 years, first with Joan of Arc and then Seneca Foods.

Lyle was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and other Wisconsin sports teams and was always interested in talking about sports with anyone he would meet. He enjoyed going to movies with friends and watching movies at home with friends and family. He also enjoyed traveling to Arizona to see family. Lyle was a kind and gentle person who cared about others, he took great delight in spending time with family and friends.

Lyle will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his sister, Vicky (Steve) Vande Zande of Tucson, AZ; sister, Lois (Dan) Buchta of Mayville; brother, Glenn (Tammie) Schraufnagel of Mayville; sister, Lynn (Todd) Thiede of Burnett; sister-in-law, Carol Schraufnagel of Knowles; nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Victor and Florence, brother, Roger, brother, Leon, nephew, Brett Schraufnagel, nephew, Dane Buchta, and nephew, Roger Stanek.

Many thanks to the staff at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living and Generations Hospice for their care of Lyle.

Good-bye Lyle! Until we meet again in heaven. Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com