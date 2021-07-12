Lynch, Marie Carol (Myhre)

JUNEAU—Marie Carol (Myhre) Lynch, 73, passed away in her home in Juneau, WI on July 10, 2021.
Marie was born March 17, 1948 in Stoughton, WI to the late Oscar and Jane (Waldman) Myhre. Marie married the love of her life, Thomas Joseph Lynch, on July 6, 1968 in Sun Prairie, WI.
In 1966, after graduation from Stoughton High School, Marie was a secretary for seven salesmen at Wis. Telephone Co. in Madison. During that time, Marie met her husband, Tom, and they were married in 1968. Marie continued to work as secretary until 1971 when they were blessed with the birth of their first daughter, Shannon Marie, while living in Sun Prairie. Marie and Tom bought and operated a grocery store and gas station in Doylestown, WI from 1972-1974. In 1974, Marie and her family moved to Juneau, WI, where they were blessed with their second daughter, Kate Ann. In 1975, Marie and Tom started their own business, Lynch Office Equipment, and worked out of their home. In 1976, they expanded and purchased a Radio Shack franchise in Waupun, WI, which they owned and operated until 1979. In 1983, Marie and Tom expanded their office equipment business by purchasing Davidson Office Supply in Beaver Dam, WI and operated it until they sold it in 1995. After relaxing at home for a few years, Marie was hostess at the Nile Supper Club (2001-2003), and a residential aide at three locations for Beaver Dam Community Hospital (2002-2010).
Marie will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was quick to make friends, kind, generous, and showed us the kind of person we strive to be. She was hilarious and always had a positive outlook.
Marie loved her family very very much! Besides spending many happy and loving years with her husband and daughters, she felt very blessed to have two great sons-in-law and six wonderful grandchildren.
Marie loved going to her grandchildren’s sports games, plays, and concerts whenever she was able to attend. She loved baking with her grandchildren, and learning about Minecraft. She was an avid Packer fan. She loved camping, boating, planting her many flower gardens, sewing, and was in bowling leagues and card clubs. She loved traveling with Tom in their RV, and spending many fun times at their lot in Nekoosa, WI with family and friends.
Marie is survived by her husband, Thomas; their children, Shannon and Andrew Geier, Kate and Joseph Catanzano; their grandchildren, Emily, Elliot, and Oliver Geier, and Grady, Gianna, and Gavin Catanzano; her sisters, Marjorie and Christine Myhre; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by members on her side of the family, including her parents; sister, Marlene Myhre; brother, Richard Myhre; and brother-in-law, Ken Kuehn; and relatives-in-law, William Lynch, Michael Lynch, Eleanor Lynch-Anderson, Edward Anderson, Robert Lynch, William Welling, Sharleen Lynch, Kathleen Welling, and Terrence Lynch.
A memorial gathering for Marie will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH in Horicon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
