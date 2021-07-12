Lynch, Marie Carol (Myhre)

In 1966, after graduation from Stoughton High School, Marie was a secretary for seven salesmen at Wis. Telephone Co. in Madison. During that time, Marie met her husband, Tom, and they were married in 1968. Marie continued to work as secretary until 1971 when they were blessed with the birth of their first daughter, Shannon Marie, while living in Sun Prairie. Marie and Tom bought and operated a grocery store and gas station in Doylestown, WI from 1972-1974. In 1974, Marie and her family moved to Juneau, WI, where they were blessed with their second daughter, Kate Ann. In 1975, Marie and Tom started their own business, Lynch Office Equipment, and worked out of their home. In 1976, they expanded and purchased a Radio Shack franchise in Waupun, WI, which they owned and operated until 1979. In 1983, Marie and Tom expanded their office equipment business by purchasing Davidson Office Supply in Beaver Dam, WI and operated it until they sold it in 1995. After relaxing at home for a few years, Marie was hostess at the Nile Supper Club (2001-2003), and a residential aide at three locations for Beaver Dam Community Hospital (2002-2010).