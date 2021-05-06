Lynch, Mary Lucille

PORTAGE - Mary Lucille Lynch, age 81, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Cemetery, Buffalo Township. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Church / Our Future Capital Renovation Campaign, c/o St. Mary Catholic Church, 305 W. Cook St., Portage, WI 53901.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
