Lynch, Mary Lucille

PORTAGE - Mary Lucille Lynch, age 81, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. Lucille was born at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, on Oct. 1, 1939, to William and Madeline (Mulhern) Lynch. She graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1958, and worked in Madison at Rennebohm's and the Park Hotel. In 2001, she retired and moved to Portage.

Lucille was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. She loved playing BINGO and euchre, taking photographs, and writing letters, stories, and poems. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, attending family events, and was an avid bowler. Lucille cherished her time spent with family and friends.

Lucille is survived by her sisters, Eileen (Lynch) Flower of Leland, Ill., and Donna (Dan) Trolinger of Florida; brother, Thomas (Nadine) Lynch of Portage; and her many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry and Ross; and brother-in-law, Ron Flower.

A special thank you goes out to Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena for the excellent and loving care given to Lucille.