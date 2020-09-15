MADISON/TOMAH — Richard Lynch, 96, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Tomah Veterans Home. He was born on Dec. 27, 1923, in Horicon, Wis., the son of Lee and Ruth (Evans) Lynch. Richard graduated from Horicon High School and received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Wisconsin. He enlisted in the United State Marine Corp, serving in WWII and the Korean War. He was on active duty for four years and 30 years in the reserves. Richard was awarded several Purple Hearts. On Nov. 27, 1948, he was united in marriage to Helen Ferguson. Richard worked at American Family Insurance in Madison for over 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and bingo, gun shows and anything involving the military. Richard was a very loving and caring father and grandfather. He will be missed by all that knew him.