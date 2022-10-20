Nov. 7, 1949—Oct. 10, 2022

LAKE DELTON—Lynn Adele Capener, age 72, of Lake Delton, WI passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at the SSM Hospice House.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at New Life Community AC Church at 1919 Elizabeth St., Baraboo, WI, with Pastor Jesse Stevens officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a service and luncheon immediately following. A private burial at Butterfield Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Lynn was born November 7, 1949 the daughter of Mark and Mildred (Downing) Burris. She married W. Dennis Capener on September 23, 1988 and together they celebrated just shy of 25 years of marriage with Dennis sadly leaving us in August of 2013.

She loved working hard and staying busy, playing horseshoes, birdwatching, gardening, cheering on (or sometimes swearing at) her beloved Packers and going out for lunch with good friends or family were some of her favorite things to do.

She was a longtime employee of the Kalahari Resort until the pandemic forcefully put her into retirement in 2020.

Lynn is survived by her daughters: Lisa (Todd) Holerud, Erin (James Diaz) Wagner; step-daughters: Rebecca (Michael) Rundio, Valerie (Scott) Halweg, and Jennifer Capener; sister, Donna (Bill) Michael; brother-in-law, Dick Zamzow; and her eight grandchildren: Nicholas, Benjamin, Anthony, Kayla, Connor, Evan, Dylan and Julia; along with many nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Dennis; brother, Robert Burris; sisters, Elaine (Wally) Warner, Beverly (Gordon) Pikel, Cora Zamzow and nephews, Michael Warner, Greg Pikel and Scott Pikel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Lynn’s family would like to extend a thank you to the St. Clare Hospice House for taking care of Lynn during her stay there. For showing her compassion, treating her with respect and allowing her to spend her final days surrounded by loved ones in a peaceful and serene environment.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements.