March 18, 1943—Jan. 13, 2023

HORICON—Lynn E. Persha, age 79, of Horicon, WI, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hope Nursing Home, in Lomira, WI.

A memorial gathering for Lynn will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon.

Lynn was born the daughter of Melvin and Jeanne (Ruppenthal) Dornfeldt on March 18, 1943. Lynn was a Mayville High School graduate. She was united in marriage to Dennis Persha on September 30, 1961 at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. Together they raised their two daughters Stacey and Stephanie.

Lynn was a Secretary at John Hustis Elementary School in Hustisford for many years. She also was a member of the Hustisford EMS. She loved gardening and selling veggies at the local farmer’s market. Lynn loved taking trips up north to Rhinelander with the family and random casino trips. She was also a member of the Horicon Collector Clique.

Lynn will be missed by her loving husband, Dennis Persha of Mayville; daughters: Stacey Persha of Waunakee and Stephanie (Lee) Bonack of Mayville; grandchildren: Tenley Schwartz, Jessica (Ethan) Hass, Matt Bonack, Chelsey Ripple; and two great-grandchildren: Mason Ripple and Loretta Hass. Further survived by her sister, Debra (Del) Kramer; and other relatives and friends.

Lynn is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lee Dornfeld; sister-in-law, Ramona Persha; brother-in-law, Mike Thomas; and nephew, Dale Williams.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com