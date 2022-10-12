May 8, 1933—Oct. 10, 2022

PORTAGE—Lynn Hugh Roundy, age 89, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Columbia Healthcare in Wyocena, surrounded by his loving family.

Lynn was born on May 8, 1933, in Madison, WI, the son of Gerald and Irene (Raddatz) Roundy. He worked in oil fields, as a machinist for many years. Lynn enjoyed going to church, sharing his military experiences, through his stories spending time with family and watching football.

Lynn serviced as a light vehicle driver in the Army during the Korean War. He served from May 29, 1950 to January 14, 1954.

He is survived by his children: Peggie (Curt) McQueen of FL, and Lori Dawson of WA; grandchildren: Shannon (Marcus) Wojak, Adrian Wojak, Lewis (Julie) Dawson, Chrissy Dawson, and Becca (Alec) Levine; great-grandchildren: Austin, Kaylee, Holley, Damian, Lewis, Brandon, and Cash; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pat, his brothers and sisters, his four-legged friends, Henry and Precious.

A Funeral Service will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Kay Hallanger officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be in Sunny Lane Cemetery in Del City, OK. Visitation will held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.