PORTAGE—Lynn L. Oestreich, age 80, of Portage, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena. Lynn was born on August 21, 1942, in Milwaukee, the son of Lester and Esther (Alft) Oestreich. He was married to Bonny Pike on February 3, 1968, at Portage United Methodist Church. He graduated from Clintonville Senior High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1960. After serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, Lynn returned to school earning his Bachelor of Business Administration from UW-Whitewater. He went on to earn his law degree in 1974 from the UW-Madison Law School. He spent most of his career working for the Wisconsin State Prison System, many of those years as an Associate Warden; when his children asked him how his day was, he always responded, “It was a good day to be in prison.” Lynn hit 28 deer during the 27 years he commuted from Portage to Waupun for work. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, including his annual trips to deer camp, where you didn’t know if you were sleeping in a camper or a converted horse trailer. He was always fixing or building something; including, a 3-car garage and backyard pool that his family enjoyed for many years. He believed he could build or fix anything as long as there was a book about it. Lynn was a fixture at his children’s sporting events and only missed a game when they played at the same time in different locations. The Dunn Street house was often full of many of the children’s teammates and friends who looked to Mr. Oestreich for his kind words and gentle guidance.