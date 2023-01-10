PARDEEVILLE—Lynn “Leonard” Grueneberg, 76, of Pardeeville, passed away January 6, 2023 with his wife and daughters at his side. Lynn was born in Columbus, WI to the late Clarence and Ethel (nee Schliewe) Grueneberg. Lynn graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1964 where he was a star athlete all while working at his family’s restaurant, “Huns and Ethel’s”.

On June 19, 1965, Lynn married his high school sweetheart, Diane Lueptow. Lynn and Diane are the proud parents of Carol Jean (Michael) Babcock and Julie Ann Grueneberg (Brad Howell). Lynn cherished his four granddaughters: Heather (Matt Weatherwax) Miller, Emily (Chris Woelfel) Babcock, Kimberly (Tom Kehoe) Hoel, and Sarah Babcock. Lynn was blessed with his five great grandchildren: Makensey, Kayden, Addison, Vada, and Hunter along with his grand dog, Millie.

Lynn worked on the railroad for five years. He then began a 25 year career as a liquor salesman for Edison-West. Lynn worked at Everbrite and retired from Oscar Mayer.

Lynn was best known throughout the community as a lifetime resident, a member of the Pardeeville Curling Club, Pardeeville Jaycees, Rio Conservation Club, and a proud Pardeeville Bulldog. Lynn was a gentle man that always wore a smile on his face. He enjoyed all sports and loved to hunt and fish. He was an avid Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and Packers fan and coach. But, he was the biggest fan of his wife and his family. No matter the occasion, Lynn always enjoyed being with his family (except during Packer games!). Carol and Julie are forever grateful for the compassionate care that their mother provided their father until he passed. Diane truly honored her wedding vows, “To have and to hold from this day forward, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part.”

Lynn is survived by his brother Harold (Sharon) Grueneberg and his sister Jan Grueneberg. He is further survived by his in-laws Robert and Nancy Nichols, Robert Lueptow, Sally Lueptow, Bud and Kathy Lawrence, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless lifetime friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother LaVern “Ernie” Grueneberg, sister Doris Sarbacker and his baby sister Darlene. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Harry and Carol “Tot” Lueptow, along with Dick and Sue Lueptow, Steve Lueptow, Lois Grueneberg, Tom Sarbacker, and his family dog, Babe.

Services for Lynn will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Portage at 1:00 PM with Rev. Jamie Benson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service. A private burial for Lynn will be held at a later date. Per Lynn’s request, family and friends attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to wear your favorite Wisconsin sports attire. The family requests that all memorials be sent to the family in the name of the “Bulldog Stomp” that benefits the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Lynn was a proud sponsor of the annual Bulldog Stomp hosted by the Pardeeville High School.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to those lifetime friends that visited Lynn in his final days, Pardeeville EMS, UW Clinic – Portage, Dr. Hegeman, the staff at the Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace, and Elliott Grasse and the Grasse Funeral Service staff.

Rest easy, PaPa, we will take good care of GG and make sure the water softener is full of salt!