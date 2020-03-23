Lynn Mielke, 80, Two Harbors / Maplewood

TWO HARBORS / MAPLEWOOD - Lynn Mielke, 80, of Two Harbors, formerly of Maplewood, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth.
He grew up and attended schools in Fox Lake, Wis. before attending Macalester College. After serving in the U. S. Army, Lynn was employed as a computer programmer at Unisys for over 30 years. He lived in Maplewood during his working years, retiring to Two Harbors in 2002.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ann Shaw.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Penny; and niece, Heather Strack.
No services will be held. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.
