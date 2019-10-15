WABASHA, MINN. - Lynn M. Schultz, 69, of Wabasha, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Mayo Health System – St. Mary’s Campus, Rochester, Minn., after a long valiant fight against cancer.
Lynn Marie was born March 13, 1950, in Winona, Minn. to John and Gwendolyn (Peterson) Peters. She graduated from Wabasha-Kellogg High School in 1968. She also graduated from a technical college in the Twin Cities. She was a foster parent for over 20 years, before retiring in Jan. 2018.
On Dec. 24, 1988, she married Joseph Schultz at St. Paul’s Church, Theilman, Minn. She enjoyed flower gardening, cross stitching, crocheting, playing the organ and was the church organist for many years. She was also known for her sewing talents, which brought her many compliments for the clothing she made for her children. Lynn always looked out for others, putting their needs before hers and never asking for help. Now that she has earned her wings, we are comforted in knowing she will continue to watch over us all.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; children, John Ahrens, Jeremy (Angie) Schultz, Jody Ahrens, Jeff (Lynda) Schultz, Katje Schultz, and Jessica Schultz; five grandchildren, Jordan and Devan, Destiny, Rose, and Faith; three great-grandchildren, Levi, Hayden, and Riley; two sisters, Kristine Mlsna and Jill (David) Green; brothers, Kurt (Doris) Peters and Timm Peters; mother-in-law, Laurel Schultz; sister-in-law, Debora Schultz; and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeff; and brother-in-law, Gary Mlsna; father-in-law, Louis Schultz; and sister-in-law, Robin Wilson.
The visitation will be 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha, with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Wohlers officiating. Interment will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Theilman, Minn.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, Minn. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.
