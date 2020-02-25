Lynn Steyer, 60, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Lynn Steyer, age 60, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, Madison, WI.

Memorial funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon.

Lynn was born July 6, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Frank and Rita (Schmidt) Schoeneman. After graduating from Wisconsin Dells High School, she worked with her father in civil engineering, later attending MATC Reedsburg, and received her Associates Degree in Nursing. While in school she became active with the Delton ambulance service and achieved the Chief position. Lynn continued her nursing career for many years. Lynn was an avid outdoor sportswoman. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time on the river. She loved spoiling her grandkids and her dogs. Her love for animals was endless.

She is survived by her husband, James; son, Jimmy (Debra) Spencer; daughter, Becky (Kurt Ludvigson) Spencer; and 3 grandchildren, Jensen, Everett and Harbor. She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to United Presbyterian Church.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

