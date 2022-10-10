July 15, 1946—Oct. 6, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Lynn W. Schweiger, age 76, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Hillside Manor.

Lynn was born in St. Paul, MN on July 15, 1946, the son of William and Ethel (Flint) Schweiger. He did technical work for John Deere for over 40 years. On September 6, 1996, he was united in marriage to LouAnn Qualmann at Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where he was a longtime member. He loved music and enjoyed playing drums in the band as well as dancing. Lynn was a Packers fan and also had a passion for flowers, but what he really cherished was his family. He loved going on camping and traveling trips, and spending time with family.

Lynn is survived by his wife, LouAnn of Beaver Dam; daughter, Jackie Schweiger of Sun Prairie; step-children: Dean Meier of Beaver Dam, Jennifer (Dan) Kessnich of Rio, and Kim Meier of Beaver Dam; step-grandchildren: Riley, Chloe, Hoyt, and Spencer; siblings: Linda (Ron) Burrell of St. Paul, MN, Lance (Lisa) Schweiger of Beaver Dam, and Lyette (Chuck) Dwyer of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leyden Schweiger; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Lynn will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Dr., Beaver Dam from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m with Rev. Jesse Gullion officiating. Inurnment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.

