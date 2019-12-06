SOUTHGATE, MICH. - Lynn M. Wingate, age 67, formerly of Southgate, Michigan, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.
There will be a visitation at St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall in Beaver Dam, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Eastpointe, Mich.
Lynn Marie was born on Jan. 5, 1952, to Ralph and Geraldine (Koerber) Okker in Detroit, Mich. She was a pharmacy technician at the Kmart Pharmacy for many years until her retirement. While in Southgate, Lynn was a Girl Scout leader, even for her own children. She enjoyed camping and singing songs around the fire. Lynn volunteered at St. Pius X Church in Southgate. She liked sewing, quilting, crafting, and baking, but most importantly loved visits with family.
Survivors are her daughters, Angela (John) Davis of Beaver Dam, Wis.; Pam Wingate of Champaign, Ill.; and Julie (Daniel) Templeton of Nucla, Colo; husband, Dana Wingate of Southgate, Mich; grandchildren, Archer, Adelaide, and John, Jr. Davis; mother, Geraldine “Geri” Hewitt; brothers and sisters, Monica (Dennis) Perri, Ralph “Bud” (Mary) Okker, Terry Troutman, Jim (Rhonda) Okker, and Lisa (Ken) Whitt; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
