 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lynne F. Anderson

  • 0
Lynne F. Anderson

Sept. 24, 1941—Jan. 27, 2023

PORTAGE—Lynne age 81 passed away in Portage, WI with her family at her side.

She was preceded in death by parents: Lois and Francis Thedens; brother, Jeffery Thedens; husband, Arlen Anderson; daughter, Karen Middleton; son, Jerome Anderson; and grandson, James Stout. Survived by sisters: Lois Milnar and Doreen Uecker; daughters: Joan (William) Kleinschmidt, Roxan Anderson, Lois (Herbert) Kauper, and Phoebe Anderson; grandchildren: Katie, Stacy, Catrina, Danielle, Joshua, Anthony and Mathew; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grand children. She has countless unofficial adopted children that called her mom.

Lynne had a very giving nature. She donated to many different charities and people in need. Lynne will be missed by all.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sculptors in Japan and Slovenia transform ice into winter palaces and statues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News