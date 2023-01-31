Lynne F. Anderson

Sept. 24, 1941—Jan. 27, 2023
PORTAGE—Lynne age 81 passed away in Portage, WI with her family at her side.
She was preceded in death by parents: Lois and Francis Thedens; brother, Jeffery Thedens; husband, Arlen Anderson; daughter, Karen Middleton; son, Jerome Anderson; and grandson, James Stout. Survived by sisters: Lois Milnar and Doreen Uecker; daughters: Joan (William) Kleinschmidt, Roxan Anderson, Lois (Herbert) Kauper, and Phoebe Anderson; grandchildren: Katie, Stacy, Catrina, Danielle, Joshua, Anthony and Mathew; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grand children. She has countless unofficial adopted children that called her mom.
Lynne had a very giving nature. She donated to many different charities and people in need. Lynne will be missed by all.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
